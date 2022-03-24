PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRY)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.