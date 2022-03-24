Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

