Pundi X NEM Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,134.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $3,134.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.