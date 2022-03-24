Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $464.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,412,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

