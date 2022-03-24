Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of FLT opened at $240.24 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

