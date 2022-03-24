Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.64. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18,208.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

