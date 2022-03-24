Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lowered by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $375.61 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.24 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.93. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

