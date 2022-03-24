Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $125.66 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

