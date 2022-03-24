Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $7.65 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $758.02 million and $345.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00017789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,060,212 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

