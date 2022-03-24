Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

PWR stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. 12,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $131.34.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

