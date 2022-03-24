Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.90

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.90 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 12976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

