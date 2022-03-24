Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 762,018 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBR.B. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

