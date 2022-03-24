Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.71

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Quebecor shares last traded at C$29.27, with a volume of 762,018 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBR.B. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

