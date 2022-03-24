Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

QUOT opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Quotient Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

