Rally Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $539.24 million and $4.66 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.70 or 0.07094434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.70 or 1.00005421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,316,012 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

