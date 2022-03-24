Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Raytheon Technologies worth $147,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,416. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

