Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down to $39.60

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.60, but opened at $38.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 13,288 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.