Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.80. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 18,000 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.
Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)
