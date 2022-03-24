Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

