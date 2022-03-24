Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

