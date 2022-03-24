Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (AEGXF)

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$25.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.50 to C$17.25.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00.

3/3/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50.

3/2/2022 – Aecon Group was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/2/2022 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

AEGXF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.37. Aecon Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

