Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (AAOI, ACGL, BKD, BSX, CAJ, CRI, DAC, DORM, FATE, HBAN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 24th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Applied Optoelectronics Inc alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.