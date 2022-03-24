Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ):

3/22/2022 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00.

3/4/2022 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company seems well poised to capitalize on the trends in the apparel space backed by its one-channel concept and advanced in-store fulfillment capabilities. Its solid efforts to meet robust demand with distinct merchandise offering continue to contribute to its performance. The company’s consumer-centric strategy appears encouraging. Despite tough retail conditions, Zumiez posted sturdy holiday sales results. Net sales rose 9% for the nine-week period ended Jan 1, 2022, while comparable sales increased 6%. Following the holiday season performance, management reaffirmed fiscal 2021 net sales year-over-year growth projection of just over 20%. However, it continues to envision year-over year net sales growth for the final quarter to be below the quarter-to-date trends.”

ZUMZ opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $795.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zumiez by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

