Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.14. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,573 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

