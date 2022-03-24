Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

This table compares Aviva and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $45.63 billion 0.47 $2.70 billion N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.48 $3.18 billion N/A N/A

Jackson Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aviva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aviva and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 1 2 6 0 2.56 Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Aviva.

Profitability

This table compares Aviva and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Jackson Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Aviva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.