Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.64

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.64 and traded as high as $12.29. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 35,302 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

