Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 9.6%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30. 20,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 691,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $559.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,188 shares of company stock worth $126,428 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.