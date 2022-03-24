Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of 745.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles for food, personal, and home care products; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and a range of jars that are used in the food, personal care, and beauty market sectors.

