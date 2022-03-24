Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RBN stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. Robinson has a 1 year low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of 745.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Robinson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.