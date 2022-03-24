Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,608 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,689,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.