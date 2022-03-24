Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

