Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cohu by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

COHU stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

