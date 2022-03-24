Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,925 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.35% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47.

