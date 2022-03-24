Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bunge by 5,416.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,687,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

BG opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

