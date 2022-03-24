Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

