Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in BP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in BP by 6.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NYSE BP opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

