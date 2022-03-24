Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,893,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

