Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,302 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

