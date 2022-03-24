Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,790 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameren by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ameren by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after buying an additional 170,378 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

