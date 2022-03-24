Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $294.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.