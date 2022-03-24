Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,650 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

SPR opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.78. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

