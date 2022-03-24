Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROVR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROVR opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

