Royal Bank of Canada Trims KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price to $51.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

KBH stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.88. 120,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KB Home by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

