Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.90

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.90 and traded as high as C$34.14. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.46, with a volume of 201,949 shares changing hands.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.90.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

