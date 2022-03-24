RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

