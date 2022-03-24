SafePal Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.79 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

