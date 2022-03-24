Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 14,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

