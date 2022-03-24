Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Saratoga Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SARA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Saratoga Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Saratoga Resources alerts:

Saratoga Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARA)

Saratoga Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its properties consist of approximately 51,500 acres under leases, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana; and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.