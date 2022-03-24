Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $24.80. Sasol shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 143,003 shares trading hands.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

