Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.88

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.88 and traded as high as $24.80. Sasol shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 143,003 shares trading hands.
SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
