Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.79

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €152.79 ($167.90) and traded as high as €152.86 ($167.98). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.86 ($167.98), with a volume of 1,333,631 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €165.17 ($181.50).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.41 and a 200-day moving average of €152.79.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.