Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $48.89

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.89, but opened at $52.06. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 5,593 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

