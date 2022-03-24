Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 368,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,807. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

